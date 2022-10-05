Prologis Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,012 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 50% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,013 call options.

Prologis Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:PLD traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.66. 50,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,609,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis has a one year low of $100.73 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.40.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.27.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.