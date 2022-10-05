Prologis Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,012 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 50% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,013 call options.
Prologis Trading Down 2.2 %
NYSE:PLD traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.66. 50,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,609,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis has a one year low of $100.73 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.40.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Prologis Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.27.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
