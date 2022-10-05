ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Trading Up 2%

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) shares were up 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.43 and last traded at $14.39. Approximately 539,471 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 29,160,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

ProShares Short QQQ Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 35.7% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 49,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

