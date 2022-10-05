ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Share Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.75

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.75 and traded as high as $70.91. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $65.58, with a volume of 1,217,194 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the second quarter worth approximately $3,335,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the second quarter worth approximately $1,772,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the second quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the first quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 30.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

