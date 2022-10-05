ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) shot up 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.77 and last traded at $31.71. 36,355 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,432,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.97.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.89.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 989.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 838.4% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at $209,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.