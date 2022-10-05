Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Acquires 125 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,072 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,061 shares of company stock valued at $4,356,819. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE stock opened at $88.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.04.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

