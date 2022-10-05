Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Trading 3.8% Higher

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) traded up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.93 and last traded at $59.66. 7,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,362,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America raised Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Prothena from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prothena from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

Prothena Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.23.

Insider Activity

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.12 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 16,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $876,072.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,890.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Prothena news, CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 16,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $876,072.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,890.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $31,721.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,503.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,390,396. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prothena

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

