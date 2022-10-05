Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) VP Sells $11,638.00 in Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) VP Rose M. Chernick sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $11,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,740.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.47. 1,965,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.05 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.19 and its 200-day moving average is $66.19.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -110.20%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEG. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

