PulseDogecoin (PLSD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $24.64 Million

PulseDogecoin (PLSD) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One PulseDogecoin token can now be bought for $4.04 or 0.00019852 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PulseDogecoin has a market cap of $24.64 million and approximately $163,843.00 worth of PulseDogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PulseDogecoin has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003250 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00145130 BTC.

PulseDogecoin Profile

PulseDogecoin’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. PulseDogecoin’s total supply is 6,094,659 tokens. PulseDogecoin’s official website is pulsedogecoin.com. PulseDogecoin’s official Twitter account is @pulse_dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PulseDogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PulseDogecoin (PLSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. PulseDogecoin has a current supply of 6,094,659 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PulseDogecoin is 4.19042411 USD and is down -6.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $412,649.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pulsedogecoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PulseDogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PulseDogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PulseDogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

