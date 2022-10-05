Quanergy Systems Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, October 7th (NYSE:QNGY)

Quanergy Systems, Inc. (NYSE:QNGY – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on Friday, October 7th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, October 7th.

Quanergy Systems Price Performance

NYSE QNGY traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,097. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79. Quanergy Systems has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Quanergy Systems Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Quanergy Systems during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanergy Systems during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Quanergy Systems in the first quarter worth about $184,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quanergy Systems in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quanergy Systems in the first quarter worth about $112,000. 11.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanergy Systems, Inc develops and markets light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions for automotive and IoT applications. The company offers M1 LiDAR sensor for mid-long range industrial measurement applications; M1 Edge 2D LiDAR sensor that enables reliable collision avoidance and smart navigation; M8 LiDAR sensor, which provides 3D perception using multiple eye-safe laser beams and time-of-flight measurement technology; MQ-8 LiDAR sensor for flow management applications; M8-Prime 3D LiDAR sensor that provides industry-leading pinpoint accuracy and captures for industrial and mapping applications; S3 solid state LiDAR sensor; QORTEX DTC, a 3D computer perception software; and QORTEX people counter enables the development of accurate and innovative people counting and queue management applications.

