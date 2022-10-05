Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Brightworth

Brightworth boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 206.2% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 38,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 25,697 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 96,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.
Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of RTX traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.33. The company had a trading volume of 29,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,749,157. The stock has a market cap of $124.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.70. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Vertical Research dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.
Raytheon Technologies Company Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Raytheon Technologies (RTX)
- Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.