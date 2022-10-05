Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) PT Lowered to $12.00

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital Trading Up 6.3 %

NYSE:RC opened at $10.77 on Monday. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $16.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.59.

Insider Activity at Ready Capital

Institutional Trading of Ready Capital

In other Ready Capital news, CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $41,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RC. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,831,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,178 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. 56.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.