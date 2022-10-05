Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $146.96

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 146.96 ($1.78) and traded as low as GBX 131.50 ($1.59). Real Estate Credit Investments shares last traded at GBX 131.50 ($1.59), with a volume of 127,032 shares trading hands.

Real Estate Credit Investments Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of £313.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,240.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 141.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 146.84.

Real Estate Credit Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. Real Estate Credit Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Insider Activity

About Real Estate Credit Investments

In other news, insider Colleen McHugh acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £12,800 ($15,466.41).

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

