Realfinance Network (REFI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $22,989.00

Realfinance Network (REFI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. In the last week, Realfinance Network has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. Realfinance Network has a market cap of $162,400.00 and $22,989.00 worth of Realfinance Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Realfinance Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Realfinance Network Coin Profile

Realfinance Network’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Realfinance Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Realfinance Network is exchange.realfinance.network/#/swap. Realfinance Network’s official Twitter account is @refi_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Realfinance Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Refi is an investment network platform and financial services. Refi swap is a protocol that allows buyers and sellers to exchange their Bep20 tokens, Refi Tokens are a means of payment in this protocol later.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realfinance Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realfinance Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Realfinance Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

