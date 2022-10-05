RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Trading Down 3%

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.96. 2,790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 45,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

RenovoRx Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RenovoRx, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenovoRx

About RenovoRx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNXT. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in RenovoRx during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Cohen Lawrence B purchased a new position in RenovoRx during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Bank of The West purchased a new position in RenovoRx during the 2nd quarter worth $1,931,000. 13.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

