RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Trading Down 3%

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.96. 2,790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 45,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.
RenovoRx Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17.
RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RenovoRx, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenovoRx
About RenovoRx
RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RenovoRx (RNXT)
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
- Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
Receive News & Ratings for RenovoRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovoRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.