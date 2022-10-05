Research Analysts Set Expectations for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 29th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $3.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.07. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $18.59 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.00 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $604.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.99 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 22.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AMG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.20.

AMG stock opened at $121.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $109.57 and a 1 year high of $191.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 418.1% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 18,359 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,619,000 after purchasing an additional 31,235 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 166,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,376,000 after buying an additional 55,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

