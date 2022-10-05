Retreeb Self Reported Market Cap Tops $14.09 Million (TREEB)

Retreeb (TREEB) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Retreeb token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Retreeb has traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Retreeb has a total market cap of $14.09 million and approximately $141,369.00 worth of Retreeb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003255 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00145230 BTC.

Retreeb Token Profile

Retreeb’s launch date was May 13th, 2021. Retreeb’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,916,195 tokens. Retreeb’s official Twitter account is @retreeb_io. Retreeb’s official website is retreeb.io.

Buying and Selling Retreeb

According to CryptoCompare, “Retreeb (TREEB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Fantom platform. Retreeb has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 546,916,195 in circulation. The last known price of Retreeb is 0.02548713 USD and is up 13.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $202,028.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://retreeb.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Retreeb directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Retreeb should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Retreeb using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

