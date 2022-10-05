Ripio Credit Network Hits Market Cap of $1.64 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $35,828.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Elysian (ELS) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000541 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014952 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MirArc Chain (MAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00068949 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. Telegram | Discord | Facebook “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

