Ronin Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges (RON)

Ronin (RON) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Ronin has a market cap of $38.79 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Ronin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ronin coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001284 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ronin has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003250 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00145130 BTC.

Ronin Coin Profile

Ronin’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. Ronin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,339,298 coins. Ronin’s official website is bridge.roninchain.com. Ronin’s official Twitter account is @skymavishq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ronin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ronin (RON) is a cryptocurrency . Ronin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ronin is 0.25664574 USD and is up 3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,008,629.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bridge.roninchain.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ronin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ronin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ronin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

