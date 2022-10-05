Royal Bank of Canada Increases Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target to €70.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €64.00 ($65.31) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BUD. HSBC upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.70.

NYSE BUD traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.36. The company had a trading volume of 17,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,954. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $67.91. The company has a market capitalization of $91.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average is $54.24.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,258 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.1% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 225,856 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at about $468,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at about $3,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

