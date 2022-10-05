Royal Bank of Canada Increases Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target to €70.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €64.00 ($65.31) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BUD. HSBC upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.70.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 3.4 %
NYSE BUD traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.36. The company had a trading volume of 17,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,954. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $67.91. The company has a market capitalization of $91.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average is $54.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 12,258 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.1% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 225,856 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at about $468,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at about $3,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
