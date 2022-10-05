SAFE DEAL Price Tops $1.01 on Major Exchanges (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded down 20.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00004986 BTC on major exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $4.31 million and approximately $1,258.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00085688 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00063908 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00018309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00029776 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007690 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000149 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2020. SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 4,268,563 coins and its circulating supply is 4,241,421 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Deal Project started from an anonymous P2P exchange platform for coins, files & information powered by its own SFD coin. Now Project has grown into an ecosystem to build Dapps connecting classic coins with smart blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

