Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.78

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 32.78 ($0.40) and traded as low as GBX 26.10 ($0.32). Safestyle UK shares last traded at GBX 26.10 ($0.32), with a volume of 39,157 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 32.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 37.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.88 million and a P/E ratio of 866.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a GBX 0.40 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%.

In other news, insider Michael Gallacher purchased 66,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £16,050 ($19,393.43).

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 29 sales branches and 14 installation depots.

