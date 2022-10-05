Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.78

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 32.78 ($0.40) and traded as low as GBX 26.10 ($0.32). Safestyle UK shares last traded at GBX 26.10 ($0.32), with a volume of 39,157 shares traded.
Safestyle UK Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 32.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 37.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.88 million and a P/E ratio of 866.67.
Safestyle UK Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a GBX 0.40 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Safestyle UK
Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 29 sales branches and 14 installation depots.
