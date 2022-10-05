Sage Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,129 SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 240.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth about $99,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.55. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,783. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.97 and a 52-week high of $84.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.06.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.