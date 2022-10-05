Sage Financial Group Inc. Buys 22,867 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,867 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000.

SCHA stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,469. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.57. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

