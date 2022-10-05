Sage Financial Group Inc. Invests $233,000 in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $927,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,657,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,770,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.38. 39,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,295. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $57.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.71.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

