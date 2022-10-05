Sage Financial Group Inc. Invests $265,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.04. 8,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,607. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $329.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.86.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

