Sage Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.17. 4,724,315 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.85.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.