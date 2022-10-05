Sage Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $96.58. The stock had a trading volume of 309,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,108,690. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.38 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.59 and a 200-day moving average of $102.18.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

