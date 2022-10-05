Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,110 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $13,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.67. 10,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,979. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $121.57 and a one year high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

