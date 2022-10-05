Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,375 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Sage Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.6% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 55,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDYV traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.02. 1,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,962. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.95. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $73.22.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

