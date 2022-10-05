Sage Financial Group Inc. Takes $319,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,254,000 after acquiring an additional 156,432 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,215,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after acquiring an additional 739,507 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of VNQ traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.71. 305,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,677,824. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.33 and a 200-day moving average of $97.00.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.