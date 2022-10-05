Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Sells 2,402 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 16.8% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,859,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,069 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after purchasing an additional 516,556 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $186.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,564. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $179.28 and a one year high of $244.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.64 and its 200-day moving average is $203.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

