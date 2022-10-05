Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Societe Generale lowered Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 200 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 230 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.29.

Stock Up 6.4 %

Sandvik AB (publ) stock opened at $14.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.43. Sandvik AB has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $29.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,565,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,749 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.



