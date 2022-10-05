SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SBAC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SBA Communications from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $381.07.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBA Communications stock opened at $293.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.84 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $280.92 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $323.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.12.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 87.93%.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,662.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Amundi grew its stake in SBA Communications by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 482,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,797,000 after purchasing an additional 139,599 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $721,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $3,782,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.