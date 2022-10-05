SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Lowered to $335.00 at KeyCorp

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $389.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $381.07.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $293.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $323.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 90.84 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $280.92 and a 52-week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 87.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,931,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,490,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $2,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.