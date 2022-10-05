Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Shares Sold by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. Tnf LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,165.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 184.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $265,000.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHJ traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.47. 229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,016. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $51.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.38 and its 200-day moving average is $47.68.

