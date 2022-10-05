Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by TimeScale Financial Inc.

TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 815,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,188 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 5.7% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. TimeScale Financial Inc. owned about 0.24% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $20,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 922,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,408,000 after buying an additional 36,426 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 180,436.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 458,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,638,000 after buying an additional 458,308 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.25. 12,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936,842. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average of $25.55.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

