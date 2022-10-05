Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Position Reduced by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,449 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.7% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tnf LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 84,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,405,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,756,000 after acquiring an additional 136,365 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.45. The stock had a trading volume of 19,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,109. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.91 and a 52 week high of $54.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.13.

