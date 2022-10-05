Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Increased by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 32,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.40. The company had a trading volume of 34,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,295. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.71. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

