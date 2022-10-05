Scotiabank Boosts Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target to C$225.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$195.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.75.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Shares of BYDGF traded up $4.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.13. 72 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.38. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of $90.19 and a 52-week high of $214.43.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

