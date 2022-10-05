sETH2 Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $189,679.00 (SETH2)

sETH2 (SETH2) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 5th. sETH2 has a market cap of $39.93 million and $189,679.00 worth of sETH2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sETH2 token can currently be bought for $1,367.80 or 0.06727823 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, sETH2 has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003256 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00145708 BTC.

sETH2 Token Profile

sETH2 launched on February 28th, 2021. sETH2’s total supply is 63,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,190 tokens. sETH2’s official website is stakewise.io/app/pool. The Reddit community for sETH2 is https://reddit.com/r/stakewise and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sETH2’s official message board is stakewise.medium.com. sETH2’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

sETH2 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sETH2 (SETH2) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. sETH2 has a current supply of 0. The last known price of sETH2 is 1,341.99777362 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $435,745.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io/app/pool/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sETH2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sETH2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sETH2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

