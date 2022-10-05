Sheesha Finance [ERC20] (SHEESHA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $314,315.61

Sheesha Finance [ERC20] (SHEESHA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Sheesha Finance [ERC20] coin can currently be purchased for $14.59 or 0.00073397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sheesha Finance [ERC20] has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Sheesha Finance [ERC20] has a market cap of $314,315.61 and $385,958.00 worth of Sheesha Finance [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010600 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sheesha Finance [ERC20] Coin Profile

Sheesha Finance [ERC20]’s genesis date was March 25th, 2021. Sheesha Finance [ERC20]’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,543 coins. Sheesha Finance [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @Sheeshafinance.

Buying and Selling Sheesha Finance [ERC20]

According to CryptoCompare, “Participating in Sheesha Finance is a straightforward approach known as a liquidity generation event. This event allows anyone to participate by contributing ETH/BNB and receiving a portion of Liquidity Provision (LP) tokens in the process. These tokens can be staked and should be for a variety of benefits. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sheesha Finance [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sheesha Finance [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sheesha Finance [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

