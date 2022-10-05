Shopping Hits Market Capitalization of $73,489.00 (SPI)

Shopping (SPI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for $0.0735 or 0.00000364 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Shopping has traded 97.9% lower against the dollar. Shopping has a market cap of $73,489.00 and $16,247.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shopping alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005446 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Shopping’s official website is shopping.io. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io.

Shopping Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

