Short Interest in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW) Decreases By 6.1%

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the August 31st total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clever Leaves stock. Skaana Management L.P. increased its holdings in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 563,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,638 shares during the quarter. Skaana Management L.P.’s holdings in Clever Leaves were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVRW opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. Clever Leaves has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.12.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

