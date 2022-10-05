SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,634 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.2% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 104,557 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,357,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 20.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.29.

QCOM stock opened at $122.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.39. The company has a market cap of $137.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $112.92 and a twelve month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 26.57%.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

