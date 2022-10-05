SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Purchases 203 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 482,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,545,000 after purchasing an additional 44,822 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 39,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,255,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $347.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $328.12 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $367.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.19.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.