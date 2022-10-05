Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Cut to $220.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SBNY. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.31.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of SBNY stock traded down $3.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.76. 415,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,791. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.03 and its 200 day moving average is $208.55. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $374.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $686.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.62 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

