Silverarc Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 260,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $332,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,306,218.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy Rolph sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $1,472,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,505,946.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $332,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,306,218.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,427,575 over the last 90 days. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

AKRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

NASDAQ AKRO traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,266. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of -1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.29. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $38.51.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.08. On average, research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

See Also

