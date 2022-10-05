Silverarc Capital Management LLC Buys 29,831 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,831 shares during the period. Seagen comprises approximately 2.2% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $7,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in Seagen by 34.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,465,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,227,185,000 after buying an additional 3,953,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at $268,295,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,341,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,062,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,927 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Seagen by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,476,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,797,170,000 after purchasing an additional 839,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Seagen by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,407,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,778,000 after purchasing an additional 739,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $300,438.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,737 shares in the company, valued at $10,338,652.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $300,438.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,737 shares in the company, valued at $10,338,652.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $278,990.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,038 shares in the company, valued at $14,985,828.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,368. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SGEN stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.91. The company had a trading volume of 21,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,947. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.81. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Seagen from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Guggenheim set a $204.00 price target on Seagen in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Seagen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.36.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

