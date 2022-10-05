Silverarc Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 110,763 Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 110,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of Nkarta at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,113,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,055,000 after purchasing an additional 849,369 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nkarta by 33.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 842,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 210,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 69.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 96,100 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 446.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 51,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at about $462,000.

In other news, insider James Trager sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $87,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,875.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nkarta news, insider James Trager sold 5,000 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $87,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,875.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 23,376 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $304,589.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,995.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,095 shares of company stock valued at $691,976 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nkarta stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $13.90. 5,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average of $13.53. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $26.69.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.11. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NKTX shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Nkarta in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nkarta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

