Silverarc Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 103.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the quarter. Biogen makes up 1.3% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Biogen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $183.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Biogen to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.50.

BIIB stock traded down $5.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.76. The company had a trading volume of 43,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,105. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.73 and a 200 day moving average of $209.33. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $290.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

